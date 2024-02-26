The Bill to empower the National Assembly to summon the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Unbundling of INEC, transition to Parliamentary system, creation of State Police and gender bills top the list as the 10th House of Representatives begins the sixth alteration to the 1999 Constitution as amended.

Deputy Speaker and Chairman, Special Committee on Constitution Review, Benjamin Kalu, says the nation’s Constitution must strengthen its democracy.

He seeks the participation of all citizens in the review process for a more people-oriented federal Constitution.