Some Palestinians have decided to try and flee Rafah as a United Nations official warned that an Israeli assault on Gaza’s southernmost city could lead to a slaughter.

The U.N. also said it will not assist in the evacuation if Israel does go ahead with a ground offensive on the city, which is now home to around 1.4 million people, many of whom have fled from other parts of the enclave.

Israel’s government faced calls for tougher action on the country’s border with Lebanon, after a deadly rocket attack in northern Israel Wednesday morning.

Clashes with Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah have so far not escalated into broader conflict amid the war in Gaza.

The State Department said Tuesday night that it was reviewing reports that Israel has harmed civilians in its Gaza offensive, as part of a set of guidelines ensuring recipients of U.S. arms follow international law.

The review comes as President Joe Biden has become increasingly vocal in his frustration with Israel’s conduct during the offensive.

Talks in Cairo to reach a new cease-fire and hostage deal ended inconclusively on Tuesday.

More than 28,400 people have been killed in Gaza since the war began, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

More than 68,100 have been injured, and thousands more are missing and presumed dead.

Israeli military officials said at least 232 soldiers have been killed during the ground invasion of Gaza.