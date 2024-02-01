More than one million women and children in Katsina State have so far accessed nutritional supplements and other related services provided by the ANRiN project.

The World Bank in collaboration with the state ministry of health is intensifying effort to “Accelerat access to Nutrition in view of the changes faced in parts of the North.

This is the first review meeting of the project for year 2024 hosted by Katsina state to give direction for the year.

The forum organised is to outline the roadmap for sustainability and identify gray areas that will hinders the success of the programme.

Results in Nigeria” focuses on the prevention of malnutrition among pregnant women and lactating mothers including children under five years.

The World Bank team alongside officials from the Federal Ministry of Health and other implementing partners are in the state for Implementation Support Mission (ISM) 2024.

Dr Ritgak is however, worried by the activities of bandits which she says hinders service providers from accessing some communities.

Katsina state joined the project a bit late but has recorded tangible progress in its one year of implementation.

The link between insecurity and food security is obvious, households become chronically food insecure if they can no longer go to farm which in turn leads to malnutrition.

In December last year, Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State approved the release of a N200 million counterpart fund for the prevention and treatment of women and children afflicted with malnutrition.