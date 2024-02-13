The Minister of Trade and Investment, Doris Nkiruka Uzoka-Anite, said the federal government is set to sign an enhanced trade and investment partnership agreement with the British Government and such would increase trade relations between Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

She disclosed this in Lagos state on Monday during a reception held in honour of the UK Minister of Business and Trade, Kemi Badenoch, who is on a three-day visit to Nigeria.

Uzoka-Anite stated that the agreement to be signed in Abuja aligns with the eight-point agenda of President Bola Tinubu to drive trade and investment opportunities among countries and boost opportunities for businesses.

Meanwhile, the UK minister, who is also a Nigerian by birth, said Nigeria and the UK have a long history of trade collaboration leveraging on the enormous potentials in the country’s creative and entrepreneurial sectors.

She stated that as part of her visit, she would open a new industrial hub in Abuja which was designed to create 40,000 jobs for Nigeria.

Badenoch assured that both countries would work to implement the dictates of the agreement to deliver great benefits for the UK and Nigeria.

