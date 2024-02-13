The Borno State Government has issued a warning, stating that any ministry, department, or agency that disregards the state’s public procurement act going forward will face consequences.

Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Mustapha Mallumbe gave the warning at a media briefing in Maiduguri.

358.7 billion naira is the approved budget of Borno State for the year 2024.

Security, education, healthcare, small and medium-scale business, agriculture, particularly irrigation, resettlement of displaced people are its main areas of focus.

At this press briefing, the Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Dr. Mustapha Mallumbe insists that permissions from authorised budgetary provisions and a certificate of no objection from the Bureau for Public Procurement must accompany all requests for funding from government ministries and agencies.

He disclosed that several accounting officials disregard the provisions of the Act , which will no longer be tolerated.

In order to alleviate the difficulty encountered by residents, particularly the displaced persons, the Commissioner says the budget projection for 2024 will be reassessed in light of the current economic realities.

In order to meet the objectives of the State Government’s 25 year development plan, it is recommended that government departments and agencies be more creative and proactive in their efforts to generate revenues.