The Nigerian Bar Association has rejected the signing of the Enhanced Trade Investment Partnership (ETIP) Agreement, between the governments of Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

The Nigerian Minister for Trade and Investment, Doris Uzoka-Anite, had announced the deal on Tuesday, saying it will pave the way for opportunities in sectors crucial to both economies such as finance and legal services as well as foster new collaborations in innovative areas like the creatives industry.

But the NBA president, Yakubu Maikyau (SAN) revealed in a press release on Wednesday that this decision which adversely affects the wellbeing and livelihood of millions of Nigerians, was taken without any consultation with the Body.

In his words, “For the avoidance of doubt, the NBA had no foreknowledge or inclination of the text of the said agreement. We could not therefore have contributed to it. I have since assuming office as President of the NBA clearly opposed any agreement that will compromise our legal space. At all the meetings I had with officials of the Law Society of England & Wales and the Bar Council of England & Wales, I never failed to note our opposition to a bilateral agreement between the Government of Nigeria and that of the United Kingdom on legal services…. we are not yet at a place for such agreement, and that even if we are to enjoy reciprocity with the UK (which is not an acceptable position), knowledge and skills gap is so wide that we cannot favourably compete with the lawyers from the UK. I made it clear that while there can be an agreement or discussion on other trade matters, legal services was not on the table.”

The Bar body says it intends to fully challenge the legality of the agreement all the way to the Supreme Court if necessary.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian minister has regretted that its earlier announcement “erroneously suggests that Nigeria has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that allows lawyers licensed in the United Kingdom to practise in Nigeria.”

Dr Uzoka-Anite stated on her X handle that there is no such provision or agreement in the MOU.

She added that “cross jurisdictional practice between Nigeria and the United Kingdom is still an on-going conversation amongst relevant stakeholders within the legal practitioners community in Nigeria, and this was reflected in the MOU.”