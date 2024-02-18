Lagos State government has promised to review the waste collection bills for markets across the state and reopen the markets shut down for poor sanitation and hygiene.

Commissioner for Environment, Tokunbo Wahab said this after a meeting with market executives in the state.

Several markets have faced closures due to poor hygienic practices, exacerbating the challenge in a city that produces approximately 14,000 metric tonnes of waste daily.

This situation has prompted the State Government to convene a stakeholders meeting with market executives, seeking lasting solutions to the solid waste issue.

The state government also appealed to residents to adopt sustainable practices in solid waste management even as it works with the local authorities to achieve its goals.

In the meantime, the state government announced the reopening of Mushin and other markets which were closed for poor sanitation and hygiene.