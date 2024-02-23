Following significant criticism of the recently introduced $30 entry fee, Kenya has waived it for passport holders from South Africa and six other countries.

The initiative attempts to increase tourism and attract business travelers. Previously, all foreign passport holders required a visa, but the government’s decision provoked criticism for potentially increasing travel expenses and complexity.

Exemptions are currently available for passport holders from South Africa, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Congo-Brazzaville, the Comoros, Mozambique, and the East African Community (EAC).

San Marino, Europe’s third-smallest country, is the only one on the exemption list.

According to a memorandum from Kenya’s interior ministry and immigration department, the exempted countries have inked “visa abolition agreements or bilateral visa waiver agreements” with the East African state.

However, travelers from these countries would still need to get an electronic travel authorisation (ETA) document which is valid for 90 days.