Gunmen have killed the driver of an 18-seater commercial bus and abducted its passengers at Akunu in Akoko North East Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The kidnappers left behind a little girl.

The kidnappers, it was gathered shot the driver of the bus while attempting to escape.

The bus was forced to stop following the shooting of the driver, who reportedly died on the spot.

Motorists, who later arrived at the scene, met the bus riddled with bullets and the whereabouts of the passengers unknown

The state security outfit codenamed, Amotekun, soldiers, hunters and police detectives were later deployed to the forest to rescue the victims.

The kidnappers have not communicated with any family member of the victims since Friday that they were abducted.

Spokesperson of the state police command, Funmi Odunlami, confirmed the abduction of the passengers.

Mrs Odunlami, in a statement in Akure said the state police commissioner, Abayomi Oladipo, has “ordered the deployment of special squads to Akunnu Akoko area of the state to rescue the victims and arrest their abductors.