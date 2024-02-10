The federal government has approved the provision of twenty billion naira for the construction of new radiotherapy and nuclear medicine facilities across 6 federal teaching hospitals in the country within the next three years.

This will be alongside plans by the National health insurance Authority to enrol cancer patients on the scheme.

For many cancer survivors this will be a win when treatment can be accessible and affordable in order to reduce the hardship they face when getting treatment.

Ayomide is a cancer survivor.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018 after she discovered blood in her breast milk while breastfeeding her first son.

Diagnosed at 32 years, Ayomide had no normal pointers of the chance of developing breast cancer.

The prevalence of cancer is rising at an alarming rate posing a significant threat to the health of citizens.

New data from the world health organization shows that without proactive measures, the death toll from the disease could rise from more than 500,000 in 2022 to one million each year by 2030.

This year hopes are up as the government reveals plans for the construction of six new cancer care medical facilities across some tertiary hospitals.

This year, the drive from experts and advocates is to ensure that the rising cancer cases are reduced as they discuss the FGs battle to stop the exit of pharmaceutical companies.

It is estimated that over 124,000 new cancer cases were recorded in Nigeria in 2020 which resulted in 78,899 deaths.