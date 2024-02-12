The Commissioner of Police FCT, CP Benneth C. Igweh on 11/02/2024 at about 11:30 PM, personally led the tactical teams of the Command in the newly launched operation velvet to raid a marked black spot, Gidan Dambe in Dei-Dei -Zuba axis and arrested three hundred and seven (307) suspects.

During the search, one English Pistol with fifteen (15) rounds of 9mm ammunition was recovered from one Ibrahim Tukur who claimed to be a DSS personnel. Other exhibits such as Motorcycles, wraps of marijuana, illicit substances and valuables reasonably suspected to have been stolen from innocent residents were equally recovered.

While suspects are still undergoing screening, the Commissioner of Police FCT, CP Benneth Igweh wishes to inform the members of the public of operation velvet, which was launched on 10/02/2024, comprising all the Tactical teams of the Command to curb all forms of vehicular criminality and other crimes in the Territory.

The Commissioner of Police further cautions officers against extortion of residents and to adopt professionalism in the discharge of their lawful duties, as security of the populace remains his utmost priority.

He equally urges residents to report suspicious activities through the following emergency lines; 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883; PCB: 09022222352.