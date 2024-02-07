Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa of a Federal High Court, sitting in Lagos on Wednesday has ordered the federal government of Nigeria to fix the price of goods and petroleum products within seven days from today.

Justice Allagoa granted the order following an originating motion filed and argued by human rights activist, Femi Falana (SAN).

The judge added that despite the service of the Originating motion on the respondents namely, the Attorney-General of the Federation and the Price Control Board, there was no opposition to it by them, through a counter affidavit.

The court said that by law, all the facts deposed in the applicant’s affidavit attached to the originating motion are therefore all deemed admitted.

The judge ordered the Nigerian government to fix the price of Milk, Flour, salt, sugar, bicycles and it’s spare parts, matches, motorcycles and its spare parts, motor vehicles and its spare parts as well as Petroleum products, which include: diesel, petrol motor spirit (PMS) and kerosene.

Mr Falana (SAN) had approached the court for the following, “whether by virtue of Section 4 of the Price Control Act, the first defendant is carrying out its duty to impose a price on any goods that are of the kind specified in the First Schedule to the Price Control Act.

“A declaration that by virtue of Section 4 of the Price Control Act Cap, the defendants are under a legal obligation to fix the prices of bicycles and spare parts; flour; matches; milk; motorcycles and spare parts; motor vehicles and spare parts; salt; sugar and petroleum products including diesel, petrol motor spirit and kerosene.

“A declaration that the failure or refusal of the Defendants to fix the prices of bicycles and spare parts; flour; matches; milk; motorcycles and spare parts; motor vehicles and spare parts; salt; sugar and petroleum products including diesel, petrol motor spirit and kerosene is illegal as it offends the provision of Section 4 of the Price Control Act.

“An order directing the defendants to fix the prices of bicycles and spare parts; flour; matches; milk; motorcycles and spare parts; motor vehicles and spare parts; salt; sugar and petroleum products including diesel, petrol motor spirit and kerosene not later than 7 days after the delivery of the Judgment of this Honourable Court.”