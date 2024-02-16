A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the Attorney General of the Federation to reopen investigation and prosecution of those who murdered the founder of Newswatch Magazine, Dele Giwa, in 1986.

Delivering judgment, Justice Inyang Ekwo held that the Chief Law Officer of the Federation is under obligation to prosecute and penalize killers of media practitioners in the country.

Apart from Dele Giwa, the court ordered that the killings of other journalists in the discharge of their lawful duties must be investigated and perpetrators brought to book in line with the provisions of the law.

The Incorporated Trustees of Media Rights Agenda, MRA, had dragged the AGF before the court for the enforcement of fundamental rights of media practitioners to safety as guaranteed by the 1999 Constitution and African Charters on Human Rights.