Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has condemned the killing of Onikoro of Koro in Ekiti Local Government HRH retired General Segun Aremu.In a statement by Rafiu Ajakaye, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, the monarch was reportedly shot dead in his palace on Thursday night by some unknown gunmen, who also whisked away his wife and two others.

The Governor condemned the development, which he said was reckless, shocking, and abominable.

He charged the security agencies not to spare any resources to track down the perpetrators, free the spouse and others taken away, and bring them to book.

“We will certainly get the perpetrators and ensure that this is their last crime against humanity,” the Governor said, adding: “My profound condolences go to the people of Koro. Our hearts are broken, and we stand by them at this time and always.”