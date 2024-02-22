Three Bills seeking to establish development Commissions in the Southwest, North Central and South East Regions have scaled second reading in the Nigerian Senate .

This development comes barely a week after the Senate also considered and passed for second reading a similar bill seeking the Establishment of the North West Development Commission.

More regions in Nigeria have joined the list of those seeking the establishment of a development Commission

Leading the debate on the floor of the red Chambers, Senator Olugbenga Daniel supported by other Senators from the south West region call for the Establishment of a development Commission in their region.

The lawmakers say the need for infrastructural development as well as effective management of environmental hazards within the region necessitated calls for the establishment of the south west development Commission.

The bills also seeking the establishment of the South-East Development

Commission and North-Central Development Commission also passed second reading.

The Senate acknowledged the importance of the zonal development commissions as calls heighten for senate to begin to think of amending the constitution to give legal status to the Six Geo-Political zones.