Fifteen people were killed on Wednesday after a truck plummeted down a ravine in the central Philippines, a rescue official said.

Mr Michael Cabugnason, a rescue official from Mabinay municipality, stated that the van was transporting passengers to a livestock market on Negros island.

“Witnesses said the truck went out of control towards the sharp bend in the road,” he said, adding that the mountainous area near Mabinay was a frequent site of traffic accidents.

Of the 17 people onboard, only one passenger and the driver survived.

The driver was found drenched in motor oil in the wreck at the bottom of the ravine at least 50m below the road, Mr Cabugnason said.

Deadly road accidents are common in the Philippines, where drivers frequently flout the rules and vehicles are often poorly maintained or overloaded.