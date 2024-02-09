In less than 12 hours, the Army Special Forces deployed to Ekiti arrived, a suspected kidnapper, Salisu Dangani, has been arrested.

The suspect, who was paraded at the Fajuyi Pavilion in Ado Ekiti by the Special Forces, was said to have been among a gang of kidnappers disturbing the Ikere/Igbara Odo axis.

The special adviser to the governor on security, Brig Ebenezer Ogundana Rtd. While briefing, newsmen said that the gunmen engaged the special Army forces in a gun duel before others escaped.

Brig Ogundana said that the forces swung into action after a tip-off by the residents on the activities of the suspected kidnappers in the Axis.

Salisu Dangani, a 30-year-old from Kano State, was captured by the special team during the military operation.

The deployment of army came after gunmen killed two traditional rulers and abducted school children in the state.

Speaking with newsmen, the governor’s special adviser on security, retired Brig. Ebenezer Ogundana, said that the extra soldiers would help to tackle the insecurity plaguing the state.

He said that the Ekiti state government has launched a crackdown on the criminals after the recent security breaches in some parts of the state.