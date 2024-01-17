The governing All Progressives Congress says the party is determined to reclaim victory in Edo State which it lost in the September 21, 2020 governorship election and maintain it’s grip on Ondo State at this year’s governorship election.

Deputy national organising secretary of APC, Nze Duru who said this in an interview with journalists in Abuja said the party is positioned to win the 2025 Anambra governorship election.

To achieve these electoral feats, he said the APC will conduct credible primaries to nominate a candidate that appeals to all tendencies in those states.