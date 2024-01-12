The Somalian government is working to rescue the passengers of a United Nations helicopter captured by al Shabab militants, according to a spokesperson, but military officers say access to the area where they were taken will be difficult.

A technical malfunction forced the United Nations-contracted chopper to make an emergency landing near Hind village in central Somalia, an area controlled by the terrorists.

The U.N.-contracted helicopter was conducting an air medical evacuation when a technical problem forced it to make an emergency landing near Hind here village in central Somalia, an area controlled by the militants.

Two Somali men and several foreigners were on board, and many were taken hostage by the militants, two officers said.

It was not clear exactly how many were captured and whether any managed to escape.

Advertisement

The United Nations said in a brief statement on Wednesday that “response efforts” were underway.

Since 2022, a government offensive has recaptured some area in central Somalia, but the campaign suffered substantial defeats last year.

On Wednesday evening, the U.N. The World Food Programme, the major humanitarian organization in Somalia, stated that the chopper did not belong to it or the United Nations. Humanitarian Air Service, and that none of its employees were aboard.