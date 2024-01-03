In the wake of the 7.5 earthquakes that struck western Japan on Monday, the South Korean Meteorological Administration is keeping an eye out for potential changes in sea level in a number of locations along its east coast.

According to reports, the regions under observation are Pohang City in north Gyeongsang province and Gangneung, Yang Yang, and Goseong in Gangwon province.

According to Russian state media TASS, a tsunami warning was also proclaimed for the island of Sakhalin, the towns of Vladivostok and Nakhodka in eastern Russia. The Sea of Japan is to the areas’ west.

At least two people are believed dead from the devastating 7.6-magnitude earthquake that hit central Japan.

Tsunami waves over a metre high hit central Japan on Monday after a huge earthquake that damaged homes, set off a major fire and prompted authorities to urge people to run to higher ground.

Media reports said two people were feared dead after the 7.5-magnitude quake struck Ishikawa prefecture on the Sea of Japan side of the main island of Honshu at 4:10 pm (0710 GMT), according to the US Geological Survey.

Television channels interrupted normal services with special programming. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida also urged people in danger areas to “evacuate as soon as possible” to higher ground.

The government said it was still assessing the extent of damage and whether there had been any casualty from the quake, which shook apartments in the capital Tokyo some 300 kilometres (190 miles) away.