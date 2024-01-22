The Presidency has warned schools against charging students for drug tests, saying any school embarking on such must do so without any monetary involvement.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Students Engagements, Sunday Asefon, said this, at the unveiling of the Nigerian Students Flag and the Renewed Hope Students Agenda in Abuja.

The rate of drug use and addiction among young people is becoming alarming.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency in 2021 reveals that 40 per cent of Nigerian youth between 18 and 35 years are deeply involved in the abuse of drugs.

As part of efforts to control drug abuse among students, some higher institutions have introduced drug test before gaining admissions.

The senior special assistant to President Tinubu commend the decision but warned that it must be made free.

Mr. Asefon announced some soon to be introduced programmes that will ameliorate the plight of Nigerian students under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

The programmes include: Nigeria students leader’s regional dialogue, Renewed hope local and foreign digital skill scholarship scheme and industrial attachment and internship placement scheme.