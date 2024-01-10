The management of Jaiz Bank says its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Haruna Musa, was never arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The Bank in Statement said the MD/CEO only responded to clarification from the anti graft commission by providing information and documents to its operatives.

It added that the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation has an unfunded project account opened in October 2023.

Jaiz Bank clarifies: MD/CEO was never arrested by the EFCC

The attention of Jaiz Bank Plc has been drawn to headlines in some sections of the media particularly social media platforms insinuating that some banks’ MDs including that of Jaiz have been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The Bank would like to place on record that yesterday Jaiz Bank at the request of the EFCC has submitted some documents relating to accounts opened by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation to help the agency in its investigations of the activities of the Ministry. The interaction was very cordial and Jaiz Bank MD immediately resumed back to his duties.

It’s instructive to state that Jaiz Bank in October 2023 was among the financial institutions that were selected by the Ministry as a participating financial institution for the various intervention programs of the Federal Government of Nigeria after a competitive bid, in line with the FGN procurement act.

The Bank was formerly instructed to open a project account by the Ministry but is yet to receive any funding into the account.

Jaiz Bank remains committed to contributing to the growth and development of the Nigerian economy through the provision of alternative financing options in an ethical and professional manner.