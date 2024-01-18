A Kenyan judge has ordered cult leader Paul Mackenzie and 30 accomplices to undergo mental health exams before being prosecuted with the murders of 191 children whose bodies have been retrieved from the Shakahola forest since last April.

According to authorities, Mackenzie, the leader of the Good News International Church, instructed his followers in south-eastern Kenya to starve themselves and their children to death so that they may get to heaven before the world ended.

More than 400 victims were discovered over months of exhumation throughout tens of thousands of acres of forest, making this one of the world’s biggest cult-related disasters in recent memory.

Prosecutors plan to accuse 95 persons with murder, manslaughter, terrorism, and torture.

A lawyer representing Mackenzie, who has been in detention since police began discovering victims in the woodland, has stated that the self-proclaimed preacher is working with the inquiry.

Paul Mackenzie, a Kenyan cult leader accused of forcing his followers, members of the Good News International Church, to starve themselves to death in Shakahola woodland, appears in court at the Malindi Law Courts in Malindi, Kilifi, Kenya on January 7, 2024.

During a hearing in the coastal town of Malindi, a judge approved the prosecution’s request to undertake mental health assessments on the 31 defendants before they are charged and enter pleas in two weeks.

Prosecutors have attributed delays in bringing charges to the gruelling and delicate task of locating, exhuming and autopsying so many human remains.

Some of Mackenzie’s other followers were found starving in the jungle.

People familiar with the cult’s activities claimed last year that Mackenzie planned the mass famine in three stages: first for children, then for women and young men, and ultimately for the surviving men.

Mackenzie, a former cab driver, barred cult members from bringing their children to school or taking them to the hospital when they were sick, labeling such institutions as Satanic, according to several of his followers.