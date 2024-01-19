Japanese prosecutors indicted two politicians in a funding scam on Friday, increasing pressure on Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, whose popularity has plunged.

According to prosecution records, the MPs, as well as several staff members from factions of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), are accused of breaking the political finance control statute.

Mr Kishida’s government’s poll ratings are at their lowest point since the LDP returned to power in 2012, pulled down by public anger over inflation and a spate of previous scandals.

The latest widespread scandal revolves around payments reportedly given to party members who exceeded their ticket sales objectives for party fundraising events.

Prosecutors claimed that legislator Yasutada Ohno conspired with his secretary to conceal political payments totaling over 51 million yen (S$462,111) from 2018 to 2022.

Lawmaker Yaichi Tanigawa and his secretary were also accused of hiding more than 43 milion yen during the same period.

The two MPs belong to the largest faction of the ruling LDP, previously headed by ex-premier Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated in 2022.

Other administrative employees from a faction Mr Kishida headed until recently, and another faction, were also charged on Jan 19.

Factions have long been crucial to the inner workings of the LDP, with prime ministers distributing top positions with faction politics in mind.

Earlier last month, authorities arrested ruling party legislator Yoshitaka Ikeda and his assistant on suspicion of accepting approximately 48 million yen in kickbacks.

In December 2023, Mr Kishida fired the chief government spokesman, the commerce minister, and two other ministers from the Abe camp.

The charges on January 19 come a day after Mr Kishida stated his intention to dissolve the faction he previously led to restore public trust.