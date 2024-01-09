Oshoala academy and Falconet striker, Janet Seimenya has led the Under 20 Falconets to Burundi for the first leg of the FIFA Under 20 World Cup qualifier against Burundi.

Seimenya who is on the wanted list of Manchester United ladies, Chelsea and danish outfit HB koge are keen on the tall striker who scored in the last outing for Nigeria against Tanzania in Abuja.

Seimenya joined Asisat Oshoala academy in 2022 and has since scored 18 goals in 24 matches.

Seimenya who is the leading goal scorer for Nigeria in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers is optimistic Nigeria will beat Burundi to qualify for the fifa under 20 World Cup qualifiers.

The Confederation of African Football has picked South African official Nonjabulo Nonhle Ndlela as referee.

Her compatriots Maneo Evodia Tau and Nandipha Menze will be in the roles of assistant referee 1 and assistant referee 2 respectively, while Nteboheleng Theresia Setoko from Lesotho will serve as fourth official.

Advertisement

Sunday’s encounter at the Azam Stadium Complex will see Tanzanian Somoe Robert Ng’itu play the role of commissioner, while Fransiska Katjaimo from Namibia will be referee assessor.

The return leg match will take place at the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Saturday, 20th January.