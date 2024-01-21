The Ijaw National Congress is warning against the sale of onshore oil facilities by international oil companies without proper cleanup of the environment polluted by their activities across the Niger Delta region.

This is after the recent agreement by Shell Energy to sell its Nigerian onshore oil subsidiary for up to $2.4 billion to local companies in the country.

The latest move by Petroleum giant, Shell Energy, to divest its onshore assets in Nigeria to a local consortium in a $2.4 billion proposed sale has not gone unnoticed by industry players and leaders in the oil-rich Niger Delta region.

This formed the major theme of the one-day meeting of The Ijaw National Congress and The Ijaw Youth Council held at the INC headquarters in Yenagoa.

The issues of environmental pollution, remediation, and infrastructural development are raised at the occasion.

The body is however resolved to ensure the security, progress, and development of the region through partnership with other ethnic nationalities.

The INC also expressed its displeasure over the poor state of the East/West road as well as non-functional ports in the Niger Delta region.