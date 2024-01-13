Former New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern has married her fiancé Clarke Gayford in a highly secure ceremony on the east coast of the North Island.

The event took place on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at at Craggy Range winery in the Hawke’s Bay region, where Gayford’s family lives.

The small ceremony was attended by family, close friends and local lawmakers, including former prime minister Chris Hipkins, Stuff and the New Zealand Herald reported.

Ardern’s original plans to wed Gayford in Gisborne in January 2022 were scuttled due to COVID-19 restrictions in the country.

The couple were engaged in early 2019, almost one year after welcoming their daughter Neve in June 2018.

Ardern shocked New Zealanders in January 2023 when she said she was stepping down after five-and-a-half years as prime minister because she no longer had “enough in the tank” to do the job justice in an election year.