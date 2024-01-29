The federal government is set to double primary health care centres to over seventeen thousand functional facilities within the next four years.

The national primary health care development agency says this will help to improve access to healthcare for all citizens.

This disclosure was made at the end of a strategic meeting and retreat held by the agency in Abuja, recently.

Presently the nation has just over eight thousand PHCs across some wards and local government areas, but the drive is to improve on this through more investments in human resources, consumables and adequate funding.

This comes as the country hopes to receive the malaria vaccine later in the year.