Death toll from the twin suicide blasts in southern Iran’s Kerman city has increased to 91, with two more victims succumbing to their injuries in hospitals.

According to Seyyed Mohammad Saberi, the chairman of Kerman’s Medical Emergency Organization, an eight-year-old child and a 60-year-old man died in hospitals on Friday.

Authorities first reported 103 deaths, but forensic scientists later lowered the figure to 84, making it the country’s bloodiest disaster since the 1979 revolution.

In addition, 284 people were injured in the bombings outside the cemetery, where crowds had come to mark the fourth anniversary of the death of top military leader Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

On Friday, a mass funeral for those killed in Wednesday’s attacks was held in Kerman in the presence of senior officials, including President Ebrahim Raisi and IRGC chief Gen. Hossein Salami.

ISIS claimed responsibility for wednesday’s attacks saying that two “suicide bombings” in the Iranian city claimed the lives of over 300 people.

Health experts said that many of the injured are thought to be critically ill and are being monitored in intensive care units (ICUs), meaning that the number of fatalities is probably going to go up.