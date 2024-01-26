Rwandan officials have accused the Burundian leader of making “inflammatory allegations aimed at sowing division among Rwandans,” reigniting tensions that have been building since Burundi stopped all border crossings with Rwanda earlier this month.

Relations between Rwanda and Burundi have deteriorated in recent weeks, with Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye renewing charges that Rwanda is paying and training RED-Tabara insurgents.

Burundian authorities consider RED-Tabara a terrorist organization, accusing its members of involvement in a failed coup attempt in 2015.

The group formed in 2011 and has been accused of a number of attacks in Burundi since 2015.

In a statement, Rwandan authorities described Ndayishimiye’s remarks as “inflammatory,” saying calls for an uprising against the government undermine Rwanda’s unity and threaten regional security.

“It is disturbing that someone is trying to undermine this progress by calling on young Rwandans to overthrow their government. But for a leader of a neighbouring country to do so, from a platform in the African Union, is profoundly irresponsible and constitutes a flagrant violation of the charter of the African Union,” the statement said.

Earlier this month, Burundi closed all crossing points with Rwanda and began expelling Rwandan citizens, saying it was reacting to Rwanda’s alleged support for RED-Tabara.

These rebels attacked the Burundian village of Gatumba, near the Congolese border, last month, killing at least 20 people.

RED-Tabara, which is based in the South Kivu province in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, took responsibility for the attack in a post on X.

Rwanda has frequently disputed the claims.

Both Rwanda and Burundi are members of the East African Community, whose economic goals have been hampered in recent years by periodic crises that impede the free movement of people and products.

Congolese authorities also blame Rwandan aggression in eastern Congo, where government forces are attempting to drive out ferocious M23 rebels who hold a portion of the territory. Rwanda denies any jurisdiction over the M23.