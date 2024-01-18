Boeing has inaugurated its first India Distribution Center in Khurja, Uttar Pradesh, signaling a significant expansion of the company’s presence in the nation.

The 36,000-square-foot parts facility is located to help regional aviation customers enhance fleet utilization.

Boeing India President Salil Gupte stressed the value of the BADIC in fostering the expansion of the Indian market and complementing the government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

The facility will serve India’s growing need for Boeing aircraft replacement parts, cutting lead times, increasing availability, and bolstering the maintenance, repair, and overhaul sector.

Boeing’s investment in regional distribution centers demonstrates the company’s global commitment to improving customer service.

The India Distribution Center, one of eight such centers worldwide dedicated to Boeing’s commercial clients, strives to provide efficient and cost-effective solutions to the company’s commercial aircraft customers in the region.

The most recent addition to Boeing’s string of noteworthy agreements and investments aimed at fostering the expansion of India’s civil aviation sector is the Boeing India Distribution Center.

In order to meet India’s growing need for pilots over the next 20 years, these initiatives include a $100 million investment in infrastructure and pilot training programs, the establishment of a Global Support Center in Gurgaon, and a partnership with GMR Aero Technic to establish a Boeing Converted Freighter line in Hyderabad.