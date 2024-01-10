Anthony Martial wants to stay at Manchester United until the summer and is not interested in a move away from Old Trafford this month.

Martial has rejected interest from Marseille, Fenerbahce and the Saudi Arabian Premier League and intends to stay and fight for his place in Erik ten Hag’s team.

United have held talks with the player and his agent about his future.

As it stands, they are unlikely to trigger the one-year option in Martial’s contract.

Therefore, Martial is on course to leave United on a free transfer when his deal expires on June 30 this year.