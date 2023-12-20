The Tanzania Medium and Small Truck Owners Association (TAMSTOA) has requested that the government protect the safety of their goods and drivers when crossing borders.

According to the association, several neighboring countries have become risky for cargo shipping from the Dar es Salaam Port.

Chairman of the TAMSTOA, Mr. Chuki Shaban, said this situation has resulted into regular incidents of hijacking of cargo trucks, something which leads to loss to owners and injuries or deaths of drivers.

Mr. Shaban was addressing yesterday at the association’s 4th Annual General Meeting, when he also noted the bad condition of Tunduma Road and a shortage of car parking as concerns.

Meanwhile, he requested that the government address the issue of truck delays caused by excessive time spent fixing traffic difficulties on the road.

He claimed that because their trucks transport material belonging to foreigners, spending so much time on the road impedes smooth operations.

He said President Samia Hassan has been putting in place friendly environment for doing business, a situation which has facilitated the Dar es Salaam Port to receive increased transit cargo.

Deputy Director of road safety in the Works Ministry, Mr Andrew Magombana, said they would meet the Tanzania Rural and Urban Roads Agency (TARURA) and Tanzania National Roads Agency (TANROADS) to seek immediate solution.

He assured that the government has been working shoulder by shoulder with the transporters in ensuring that friendly environment for doing business is in place to increase national revenue.

On his part, chairman of association of long-haul truck drivers, Mr Hassan Dede urged the owners to improve benefits of drivers.