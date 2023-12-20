The Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN says that the Egbin Power Station has been shut down to allow the Gas Company to preserve a gas pipeline connection to the power plant.

According to the report, this would result in a reduction of 696 megawatts of electricity on the national power grid. The Nigerian grid delivers between 3,500MW and 4,500MW per day.

EGBIN POWER STATION SHUTS DOWN TO ALLOW NGC MAINTAIN LINKING GAS PIPELINE This is to notify the public that as at 11:13 hours of 18th December 2023, Egbin Power generating station was shut down to allow the Nigeria Gas Company (NGC) to maintain linking gas pipeline supplying gas pic.twitter.com/ZK5xg9dTtk Advertisement — TCNNIGERIA (@TCN_NIGERIA) December 18, 2023

“This is to notify the public that as of 11:13 hours on December 18, 2023, Egbin Power generating station was shut down to allow the Nigeria Gas Company to maintain linking gas pipeline supplying gas to Egbin Power Station,” the TCN said in a notice on its official X handle.

“The station will be shut down for three days from today.

“This means a reduction of 676MW of bulk power generated into the nation’s grid for three days and consequently the quantum of bulk power available to be delivered to distribution companies load centres nationwide for the period.”

The situation would lead to blackouts in many parts of the country, according to industry operators.