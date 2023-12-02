The Nigerian Senate has strongly condemned the incessant dissolution of elected local government administrations by state Governors .

The Upper legislative Chamber expressed its disapproval during an urgent motion presented by the Senate’s Minority Leader, Senator Abba Morro.

The lawmakers emphasised the need for the State governor’s to abide by the provisions of the 1999 Constitution which gives Autonomy to the local government Councils.

In his lead debate, Benue South Senator, Abba Morro drew the attention of his colleagues to the sudden dissolution of democratically elected councils in Benue State.

The Lawmaker raised concerns over the rapidly growing trend of replacing elected councils chiefs with caretaker committees.

He described it as an aberration and alien to the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

His appeal resonated among other lawmakers, as they described the act by the State Governors as a flagrant violation of the rule of law that must be discontinued

They asked the Senate to direct the Minister of Finance to stop funding for Local Governments operating without the duly elected council officials.

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio also frowned at the Establishment of Multiple Federal Agencies as it totally negates the rule of law .

The Nigerian Senate is now advocating for the creation of the National Electoral Commission for Local Government so that governors would no longer have overbearing influence on council polls.