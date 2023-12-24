Ahead of the yuletide season, Road users are asking for adequate security patrol and emergency services on highways across the country.

One highway that is of concern to motorists is the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

About a month ago, a civil engineer with the name Ifeoluwa Oludiran decided to share his 48-hour experience in the kidnappers’ den along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Weeks may have passed since he last spoke to TVC News, his family is still shaken by the ordeal. Efforts to get him to speak about his fears after allegedly paying a fee for his release, proved abortive. He ended the call promising to call back when he recovers but there is no response yet.

Most commercial bus drivers at this popular park have had a number of encounters with kidnappers.

Ayodele Sotikare has been driving on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway for more than 15 years, making trips four times in a week. At different times, he has come face to face with kidnappers.

Travelling safely in Nigeria during the holidays requires certain precautions, motorists have to deal with varied scenarios along this route.

The kidnappers might be waiting to launch an attack on vehicles plying the expressway or they could liaise with unregistered but cheaper commercial vehicles, while unsuspecting passengers can get caught up in the ‘one chance’ trap.

Security agencies and bus park owners are advising commuters to consider safety and not stand by the road side in search of cheaper bus fares.

The economic crisis in Nigeria and insecurity on the roads makes it difficult to travel any distance. While motorists await the government’s response to an urgent need for security and emergency services along the highway, Security agencies are advising passengers against embarking on night journeys during festivities.