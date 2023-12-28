Nine people have been arrested in Sokoto by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps operatives (NSCDC) in connection with the fabrication of counterfeit pillows that are dangerous to human health.

NSCDC Commandant in the state, Bello Alkali-Argungu, said the accused persons, including underage boys, were detained by NSCDC officials at various sites in the metropolis while paraded the suspects before the Command Headquarters in Sokoto.

He said that the contaminated materials used by the suspects are picked from waste bins, drainages and other places in the metropolis to make pillows and sold to unsuspecting members of the public.

According to him, materials included used sanitary pads, children pampers, rags and clothing as well as other wastes materials in the garbage.

Mr. Alkali-Argungu said the suspects would be charged to court at the conclusion of investigations were as he enjoined members of the public to be wary of using counterfeit pillows and beddings.

Meanwhile, Alkali presided over the decorations of 471 newly promoted personnel in the state and charged them to dedicate more and live up to the expectations at all times.

The Commandant urged the promoted staffs to be discipline and consider the new ranks as motivation to duty.