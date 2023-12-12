60 per cent of children and 40 per cent of adults who use cyberspace have experienced online harassment, according to the National Cyber Crime Centre of the Nigeria Police Force.



The Director of the Centre and Commissioner of Police, Ifeanyi Uche, says victims should speak up and seek redress.

Using digital technologies to spread lies about people or posting embarrassing photos or videos of them on social media is assuming a frightening dimension.

According to UNICEF, cyberbullying takes place on social media, messaging platforms, gaming platforms and mobile phones.

This forum in Abuja has brought together professionals to talk about the problem.

Tackling the problem will require victims to take a firm stand against perpetrators.

Beyond online harassment, the forum is also concerned about another vice- smartphone addiction.

As technologies continue to evolve, experts are urging consumers to exercise restraint.