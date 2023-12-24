Operatives of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, have recovered a tanker involved in an accident at the Fadeyi Bus Stop Bridge’s Truck Barricade which was installed recently.

The Tanker has also been impounded and towed away by LASTMA Officials from their Anthony village office.

The road is now free of any encumbrance and vehicular activities has resumed with free flow to gradually remove the tailback in traffic caused by the accident earlier in the day.

Earlier in the day, an empty tanker with registration number T-17113LA was found to have run into the newly installed truck barricade at the bridge approach.

Investigations revealed that the barricade was newly installed in the early hours of the morning but was unfortunately run into by the truck driver.

No life was lost and no injuries were sustained by anyone as a result of the incident.

Advertisement

Road traffic diversion mechanism were activated to mitigate against the effect of the incidence on the traffic situation.

Responders include LASEMA, LASTMA and Lagos State Ministry of Transport.