Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, mourns the tragic passing of his esteemed Ondo State governor-colleague and brother, His Excellency Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, who passed on in the early hours of Wednesday.

Describing Akeredolu as a preeminent and forward-thinking progressive leader, Governor Bello reflects on his transformative impact as the President of the Nigeria Bar Association in 2008. Akeredolu’s unwavering commitment and dedication in steering the ship of democracy and good governance during his seven-year tenure as the Governor of Ondo are acknowledged with deep admiration.

Governor Bello says this big loss is not only for the Akeredolu family and Ondo State alone but a monumental loss for the entire nation.

Recalling Akeredolu’s role as a senior governor-colleague and statesman, Governor Bello emphasizes the invaluable wise counsel and kind guidance that significantly contributed to the enhancement of the Governors Forum’s leadership and democratic institutions in Nigeria.

“I received the sad news of the death of my elder brother and senior colleague, His Excellency Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, with a deep sense of grief. Akeredolu was not just a senior governor-colleague but also a statesman whose wisdom and kind guidance have profoundly impacted my leadership, in addition to his invaluable contributions specifically in the Governors Forum and the democratic institution in Nigeria over the years.

This is a great loss to all of us, the people of Ondo State, and Nigeria in general. God gives life and takes at His will. May the heavens receive the soul of my brother with the generosity and kindness he showered on humanity over the years,” he says.

Governor Bello highlights Akeredolu’s stature as one of the eminent figures in Africa’s legal profession, acknowledging his relentless efforts in advancing justice, upholding the rule of law, and fortifying democratic institutions in Nigeria.

In a consolatory message, Governor Bello urges the family, friends, and colleagues of the late legal luminary to find solace in his exemplary leadership and dedication to the service of humanity, which have undeniably resulted in remarkable progress in our democratic journey as a nation. He offers prayers for the peaceful repose of Akeredolu’s soul.

Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, CON, born on 21 July 1956 in Owo, sadly passed on in early hours of Wednesday after an illness.