Israel on Friday announced resumption of combat with Hamas .

The announcement was made after a seven-day hostage release deal expired without renewal.

According to the Israel Defense Forces, the cease-fire with Hamas has ended because Hamas broke the agreement by firing towards Israel.

The end of the cease-fire comes after Hamas freed over 100 of the more than 200 people its militants took hostage during the Oct. 7 surprise attack on Israel.

In exchange, Israel released more than 200 Palestinians from Israeli prisons.

Earlier Friday morning local time, the IDF said the Aerial Defense Array had “successfully intercepted a launch from the Gaza Strip.

A short time after announcing the cease-fire had ended, the IDF said fighter jets were striking Hamas terror targets in the Gaza Strip.

The six Israeli hostages released Thursday night as part of the deal between Israel and Hamas are on their way to hospitals, according to the Israel Defense Forces and will be reunited with family members.