Former US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has said he will be retiring from Congress at the end of December.

Mr McCarthy, 58, made the announcement on Wednesday in an opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal.

In the piece, he said he has “decided to depart the House at the end of this year to serve America in new ways”.

Mr McCarthy, a Republican, was ousted from his role as Speaker in October in a revolt by some members of his party who were disatisfied with his Leadership.

His election as Speaker in January was equally tumultuous, with 15 rounds of votes necessary before he secured the needed support for the role.

The California lawmaker’s decision to retire brings an end to his 16-year career in the House.

His departure means a special election to replace him will have to be called soon by California Governor Gavin Newsom.