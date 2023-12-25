Former CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele has reacted to leaked portions of the report by Special Investigator, Jim Obazee who was appointed by the president to examine his activities while in office.

The report reflects many infractions by the firmer CBN governor, but he has now denied some of the contents of the report.

Following former CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele’s suspension from office and subsequent arrest, a special investigator was hired by the president to investigate his activities.

Unconfirmed reports say the investigation has been concluded and findings submitted to the president by the investigator.

Leaked portions of the report show the ex-governor was indicted in several areas including unauthorized funding of 593 offshore bank accounts, unauthorized printing of new currency denominations, fraudulent cash withdrawals from the CBN’s vault, substantial fixed deposit holdings amounting to £543.4 million, exchange rate manipulations and other gross financial misconducts amongst others.

Shortly after these reports started making the rounds, Mr Emefiele eventually fulfilled his bail conditions and was released from the Kuje Correctional Centre where he had been remanded for more than one month.

Two days after his release, the governor issued a statement refuting some of the allegations made against him in the special investigator’s report.

The former apex bank governor denied accusations that there was no presidential approval for the Naira redesign, which is contrary to the provision of the CBN Act 2007.

He says there was indeed an approval, which was handed over to the special investigator, Jim Obazee, during the investigation process in the presence of senior CBN officials and the investigative team.

He denied having any knowledge of 6.23 million dollars withdrawn from the CBN vault based on a false presidential directive and having signatures of the former president Muhammadu Buhari, and former secretary to the government of the federation Mr. Boss Mustapha.

Mr Emefiele also added that the special investigator had visited him at the Correctional Centre about two weeks ago to ask about the issue, and he had responded saying he knew nothing about it, verbally and in writing.

Mr Emefiele is now asking the investigator to make the document and his response public.

He also denied opening 593 accounts in different parts of the world but added that relevant departments within the CBN have the authority to carry out such activities in line with their lawful mandate within the bank.

Mr Emefiele went further to demand a thorough and transparent investigation of what he describes as alleged fraud accusations against him.

He as well added that his lawyers have been directed to begin the legal process of clearing his name from what he sees as defamatory statements against him.