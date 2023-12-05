The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has called for an increase in the N76.58 billion allocated to it for 2024 to enable it fight the anti graft war effectively.

At a budget defence meeting with the House Committee on Financial Crimes, the EFCC also laments zero release for capital projects in the outgoing year.

In recent years, there has been a surge in the sophistication of financial crimes in Nigeria and beyond.

From corruption, money laundering to cyber crimes.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission seems to be the most prominent anti graft agency that is always in the news for arresting and prosecuting perpetrators of these money crimes.

At this budget defence meeting, the Commission’s Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, appeals to the lawmakers to jerk up the budgetary allocation for 2024 so as to enhance the fight against corruption.

The EFCC Chairman disclosed that the Commission received zero allocation for capital projects in 2023.

Now he seeks an increase of the N25 billion for same purpose in the coming year.

The Committee Assures the EFCC of its support as it calls for technological advancement and international collaboration to tame graft.

