Chinese Vice-Premier Ding Xuexiang has called for enhanced high-quality energy cooperation with Russia at the 20th meeting of the China-Russia Energy Cooperation Committee.

Ding made the statements while co-chairing a meeting in Beijing with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, who is also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

According to Ding, bilateral energy cooperation has created an all-around, wide-ranging, and high-level cooperation pattern under the strategic supervision of the two countries’ heads of state, producing a model of equal and mutually beneficial practical collaboration between China and Russia.

He stated that China is prepared to work with Russia to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, to build a high-level energy cooperation partnership, to continuously improve the resilience of the energy industrial and supply chains, to promote high-quality development of energy cooperation with Russia, and to promote the development of China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination in a new era.

Ding called on the two sides to consolidate energy trade and mutually beneficial cooperation, promote the construction and stable operation of oil and gas projects, and build nuclear energy projects with high standards and high quality.

Advertisement

The two sides should actively expand new areas and directions of energy cooperation, deepen cooperation on renewable energy, hydrogen energy, energy storage, smart energy and carbon market, and deepen integrated cooperation in the upper, middle and lower reaches of the energy sector, he said.

Ding also suggested that the two countries strengthen global energy governance, practice genuine multilateralism, and make greater contributions to the long-term, healthy, stable and sustainable development of the global energy market and the building of a global partnership for clean energy cooperation.

For his part, Novak said that Russia is willing to work with China to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, deepen energy cooperation in all aspects, strengthen multilateral coordination, and jointly safeguard the stability of the global energy market and production and supply chains.