Two people have been killed and two others sustained gunshots with one hospitalized following the attack on the Kwapre community in Hong local government area of Adamawa state on Christmas Eve by suspected insurgents.

According to residents from the area, the attackers on motorcycles invaded the community around 8: p m and shoot sporadically scaring the inhabitants and neighbouring communities to flee for safety.

The attackers also carted away food items.

They inhabitants of Kwapre and surrounding communities are now fleeing the area for fear of the unknown.

The Adamawa State Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent of Police, Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje confirmed the incident, saying necessary things are being done to arrest the perpetrators.

He called on people not to panic but give useful information on the identity of those behind the attack.

The police said that the incident occurred on Monday, Christmas day, and that investigation had since commenced.

The Police Command in Adamawa State has confirmed attack by gunmen on Kwapre community in Hong Local Government Area of the state.

Suleiman Nguroje, a suprintendent of police and spokesperson for the command, disclose this to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola, the state capital, on Tuesday.

He said that the incident occurred on Monday, Christmas day, and that investigation had since commenced.

According to him, the Commissioner of Police, Babatola Afolabi, has deployed officers and directed for investigation.

He called on the general public to report any suspicious character to the police and other security agencies to ensure security in the state and the country at large.

Simon Buba, District Head of Dugwaba, also confirmed to journalists that two persons were Killed during the attack.

According to him, the gunmen were suspected to be members of Boko Haram who invaded with motorcycle, carted away food items and rushed towards Sambisa Forest.