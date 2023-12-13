The Chief Judge of Adamawa state Justice Hapsat Abdulraman has raised concerns that corruption is creeping into the nation’s judicial system.

She described the situation as worrisome and bad for the growth of democracy

The Chief Judge said this at the state Law Week where she called on members of the bar and bench to work in one accord and fashion out strategies to stamp out corruption in the system.

She acknowledged corruption as a general problem in the country, but insists the judiciary will have to stand against this trend.

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri who declared the law week open promised the state’s judiciary that his administration would ensure that the welfare of judicial officers tops his priorities.

In his welcome address, Chairman of NBA in the state, Hassan Maidawa, said the judiciary is on trial due to the criticism it is getting over political judgments.

He cautioned lawyers against writing petitions against judges and criticising them in the media, pointing out that the relationship between the judiciary and lawyers has broken to the detriment of the ordinary Nigerian.