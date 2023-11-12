Veteran actor, Pa Usman Baba Pategi, popularly known as Samanja Mazan Fama is dead.

His death was announced by Dr. Shaibu Husseini of the University of Lagos, who wrote on his Facebook wall a while ago saying, ‘’I have been reliably informed that light has dimmed on the veteran actor Usman Baba Pategi, popularly known as Samanja Mazan Fama.

The actor who rode to national prominence in the 80’s playing Samanja in the defunct NTA drama series (about life of Soldiers in the barracks) titled ‘Samanja’ reportedly passed on around 12 midnight on Sunday.

He was 84.

The Last time I saw Samanja was in Lagos in 2019, when he was awarded the Fellowship of Theatre Arts (fta) by the Israel Eboh led National Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners’’.