The Ogun State Police Command has apprehended three suspected armed robbers who had allegedly been terrorising students of Gateway Polytechnic, Saapade resident within areas in Ode Remo and Ipara Remo.

The suspects were identified as Taiwo Oredoyin (27), Taiwo Kuti, (35) and Folorunso Saheed (36), all resident in Isara Remo town.

Also recovered from the suspects were arm and ammunition.

The suspects according to reports from residents usually invade the area for robbery operations to rape female students.

The students of the institution had protested a week ago against the incessant robbery by armed men, while their female colleagues are usually subjected to rape.

The arrest of the Suspects came after a security summit organised by the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Mustapha Alamutu.

The Summit later came up with an intelligence-based proactive operation in response to recent shooting incident at Gateway Polytechnic and some parts of the town.

In collaboration with other security agencies in the town, police operatives carried out a stop-and-search operation in Ode Remo and Ipara areas, during which they intercepted the three suspects who were on a motorcycle.

The suspects attempted to evade arrest on sighting the Police Checkpoint by resorting to violent means to escape but were eventually apprehended.

When a search was conducted by the operatives, they discovered a locally-fabricated pistol with two live cartridges, as well as two Samsung phones, in the suspects possession.

The police spokeswoman, SP Omolola Odutola, who confirmed the arrest, said the suspects initially denied carrying out the nefarious activities, but a victim in the robbery operation they had carried out before their arrests identified one of them as the one who raped her.

The PPRO said the suspects were undergoing interrogation as part of the preliminary investigation.

She added that they would be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation.