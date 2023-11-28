Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has approved constituency projects for the 236 councillors in the state.

The Governor said the approval was in fulfilment of his promise to ensure that the councilors execute projects in their various constituencies as the closest to the people at the grassroot.

He made this known at the Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, when he received the jubilant councilors who were on ground to pass a vote of confidence on his administration and also thanked him for paying their full furniture allowance.

The Governor who recently approved the full payment of furniture allowance to the 236 councillors also promised to ensure continuous empowerment of the councillors.

“You have reminded me of my promise to you of your constituency project. Consider that done because you are the closest to the grassroot. You are the ones representing us at the grassroot. You will not be put to shame.

“I am a promise keeping Governor . Whatever promise I make to you, I will definitely keep it. I want to thank you for your very kind remarks for appreciating that I promised you I was going to pay your furniture allowances, and I remain the first governor that will pay furniture allowances to councillors 100%.

“I also promised that I was going to ensure you are sufficiently empowered. You are politicians. You must be empowered to continue to empower your various constituencies and I think I am trying,” he said.

The Governor also thanked the judiciary for upholding the rule of law and called on opposition members to stop running around to buy judgment and join his administration in moving the state to the next level.

The governor stated that Ogun State is currently the fastest growing economy in the country, even as he ascribed the success to the team, which shares the same vision with him.

He also urged the councilors to continue to be good ambassadors of the party at their various wards.

Earlier in his remarks, the Chairman, Ogun State Forum of Councillors, Olarenwaju Adeleye thanked the Governor for approving and paying their full furniture allowance.

He also commended the Governor for executing at least a project in each of the 236 wards of the state and commended him for not abandoning projects left uncompleted by past administrations in the state.